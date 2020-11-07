Share:

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has said that a change in the US government never ever leads to a change in state policies. Expressing his views during the Facebook live session on the US Presidential election, he said that the election process in the US is always of great interest for the people of Pakistan.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani was of the view that every US government used to focus on achieving national interests. “The change in national interests may result in modification of policies, according to the situation,” he emphasized.

During World War II, the US and the Soviet Union were on one page to fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. After winning the war, American interests were changed and confrontation with its former ally, the USSR, was started on all fronts. He said.

“Similarly, the tussle with the other superpower USSR during the cold war demanded the United States to support all those elements in Afghanistan who were later declared terrorists after the 9/11 attacks. Today after nineteen years of declaring war against terror, the United States is seeking cooperation with the Taliban, whose government was toppled by force as a reaction to the 9/11 tragedy,” he expressed.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani, while answering a question during the Facebook live session, admitted that bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US have also been in turmoil. “Following its interest, the US sometimes declared Pakistan a frontline state and sometimes demanded we 'do more',” he said.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani emphasized that Trump’s state policy towards China and Iran will be followed by the next US administration until there is a change in American interests. “If the US launches any new venture across our borders then Pakistan will certainly face severe pressure,” he said, adding that cordial ties with our neighbours could also be at stake if the US demands support.

On the occasion, Dr Ramesh made appeal to all political parties that our foreign policy should not be formulated to please any particular country or individual but should be for the protection of Pakistan's national interests. In this regard, he suggested that the government must establish a think tank consisting of senior politicians from all political parties, retired bureaucrats and secretaries who have strong grip on foreign affairs. “No matter, whoever becomes the Prime Minister, Pakistan's foreign policy must protect our national interests,” Dr Ramesh stated.

Kamala Harris: US will reverse Trump-era policy, restore relation with Palestine

The administration of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden will reverse a number of President Donald Trump’s controversial policies on Palestine and the broader Middle East, according to Kamala Harris. The Democratic Party candidate for vice president made numerous pledges in an interview over the weekend with the Arab American News.

Responding to a question about US foreign policy in Palestine and the broader Middle East, Harris said: “Joe and I also believe in the worth and value of every Palestinian and every Israeli and we will work to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and democracy.”

Signalling a major shift from the Trump era, which saw the US depart from its traditional position to side with the ultra-right anti-Palestinian government of Benjamin Netanyahu, Harris added: “We are committed to a two-state solution, and we will oppose any unilateral steps that undermine that goal. We will also oppose annexation and settlement expansion.”

Harris also pledged to reverse Trump’s decision to defund organisations delivering critical relief and aid to the Palestinians. “Will take immediate steps to restore economic and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem and work to reopen the PLO mission in Washington”.

Speaking about the broader Middle East, Harris said that in Syria a Biden-led administration “will once again stand with civil society and pro-democracy partners in Syria, and help advance a political settlement where the Syrian people have a voice”.

In comments that are likely to cause deep anxiety in Saudi Arabia, Harris stated that the US will not stand by and watch Riyadh wreak havoc in the region. “Instead of standing by as the government of Saudi Arabia pursues disastrous, dangerous policies, including the ongoing war in Yemen, we will reassess the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia and end support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen,” said Harris.

Harris also commented on Trump’s highly controversial Muslim ban. “Discrimination and bigotry will have no place in a Biden-Harris administration,” she added. “On our first day in office, Joe and I will rescind the un-American Muslim travel and refugee bans and make America, once again, a welcoming destination for immigrants and refugees, including by raising the refugee admissions cap.”