Provincial Ministers, Assembly Members and PTI officials called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Elected representatives and party office-bearers apprised the Chief Minister about the problems in their respective areas. Usman Buzdar, while assuring them of the early solution of their problems, said that public service is PTI government’s agenda which will be fulfilled. He said that Punjab has been put on the road to progress and development. He said that the model police system would be introduced in different districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi. The former rulers made merely lip service but did nothing in reality, he slammed. He declared that the opposition's treacherous narrative has been badly failed due to its unbecoming approach of reviling the national integrity. The opposition’s eldritch alliance is withering away as their leaders are not sincere with each other. The PDM is about to reach its logical conclusion and a single statement has laid a foundation of the disintegration of this alliance. The people are well-aware and they have rejected the treacherous narrative of the thieves. Usman Buzdar said that a prescient leader like Imran Khan is imperative for the survival of the country. The government will complete its term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Those who met with the chief minister include provincial minister Samsaam Ali Bukhari, Shukat Ali Lalika, Jahanzaib Kitchi, Advisors Hanif Patafi and Asif Mehmood, MNAs Aurnzaib Kitchi, Sadaqat Ali Abassi, MPA Major (Retd.) Muhammad Latasib Satti, Shahbaz Ahmed, former MNA Sardar Malik Amir, Yar Warran, Usman Chunar, Aun Chaudhry, Sameera Malik and others.

Proposal for increasing entrance fees to archaeological sites / parks rejected

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has rejected the proposal, as suggested by the department, of increasing the entrance fee in archaeological sites/parks. On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development rejected the proposal to revise the entrance fee in archaeological sites/parks. Usman Buzdar said that no burden would be placed on the people and this decision has been taken in the vast public interest. The Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development also gave approval of a grant of Rs. 155 million for WASA Faisalabad.

CM Buzdar stresses upon citizens to take treat pandemic as serious health matter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has made an appeal to the people for taking corona seriously. He said that threat of coronavirus is being increased gradually. Adopting precautionary measures are in favour of every citizen. The decisions of NCOC meeting will be implemented. People must use masks to avoid coronavirus and make masks as a part of their lives for protecting themselves fromCovid-19. He said that people have to show responsibility once again. The number of active corona patients in Punjab has reached to 6225. 352 confirmed cases of the corona were reported and 9 patients died during the last 24 hours. 12194 corona diagnostic tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. He said that so far 1660112 corona tests have been conducted in Punjab and out of 106208 corona patients, 97584 patients have been recovered. He said that 2399 patients have died from coronavirus in Punjab.

CM briefed on developmental projects in Hafizabad

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting at Hafizabad today where he was briefed about various developmental projects of the area. The chief minister directed to complete these schemes within the stipulated timeframe. Usman Buzdar said that Hafizabad and other areas of Punjab were badly neglected in the past. PTI government has first time given the vision of equal development for all areas in Punjab. PTI government is implementing the agenda of the prosperity of the masses and equal development of the cities. He said that project related to education, health, construction and repair of roads, provision of potable water and drainage schemes would be completed on a priority basis. He said that projects like university and 400-bed district headquarter hospital in Hafizabad are the gifts for the localities from PTI government. Elected representatives from Hafizabad, Special Adviser for Broadcast and Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and notables of the area were present on the occasion.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the citizens of Hafizabad for their warm welcome. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had started his political struggle many years ago and he commenced new journey of public service in 2018. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always preferred the politics of principle and never let his personal interest intervene in politics. He was addressing a huge public gathering on the launch of University, hospital and other development projects in Hafizabad, today. Usman Buzdar said that PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is serving people wholeheartedly and honestly and will continue to do so in the future as well. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave conscience to the common man to raise voice for his right and this is the main reason PTI government is committed to the welfare and betterment of the common man. Former rulers befooled the masses through their political jugglery while their experience did not benefit anyone. Usman Buzdar said that he paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan the way he highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums. He said that Imran Khan has adopted a clear stance with regard to Namoos-e-Rasalat and represent the sentiments of the nation in a true sense. He said that the opposition raised the slogan of “Give Respect to Vote” when Imran Khan refused to bail them out through NRO. Usman Buzdar said he reminded the opposition that they should also recall how much respect was given by them to vote in their tenures. He further maintained that with the blessings of Allah Almighty and with the efforts made by the government, coronavirus has been controlled to a large extent. Making Pakistan a welfare Islamic state and prosperous country is the manifesto of the PTI government which is being materialized through projects like Panagaha and Ehsaas Program. He asserted that Punjab will be made a model province and due rights will be awarded to central, north and south Punjab. He said that we want equal development of all the areas and the journey of public service will remain continue.