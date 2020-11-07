Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited different areas of the city late at night and inspected the metro bus route from Qaddafi Stadium to Qurtaba Chowk.

He expressed displeasure over the closure of lights at some metro stations and directed to keep the lights functional at metro bus routes. He also directed that action be initiated against the staff responsible for this neglect. The CM also showed displeasure over poor cleanliness situation in some areas and directed to further improve general cleanliness as no compromise will be made on cleanliness arrangements. Negligence in performing official duties is intolerable and the line departments will have to come up to public expectations. I’ll make surprise visits in future as well, the CM added.