ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Friday said that bureau’s awareness strategy has been appreciated by World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan to aware people about worst effects of corruption.

Chairing a meeting to review anti graft watchdog’s awareness and prevention strategy, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said NAB has engaged different governmental, non-governmental organisations, media, civil society and other segments of society to join efforts to aware people especially students of universities/colleges about corruption effects at an early age.

He said positive feedback received from various segments of society transpired that the Awareness and Prevention efforts have been effectively highlighted by NAB’s media wing free of cost in print, electronic and social media throughout the country which has been appreciated by all segments of society.

He said that the present management of NAB has taken various measures to check corruption and to nab corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders. During the last two years, NAB has recovered Rs 363 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.

The recovery made by NAB was then returned to thousands of effectees and some government departments considering eradication of corruption as their national service. NAB’s top most priority is the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by adopting “Accountability for All” policy to eradicate corruption from Pakistan by using all its resources.

He said that due to NAB’s proactive awareness and prevention strategy, reports and surveys of different reputable national and international organizations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Transparency International, World Economic Forum and Gallup and Gilani survey in which 59 percent people have shown their confidence on NAB’s performance, testifies people’s confidence and trust of people upon NAB’s performance across the board.

NAB has not only opened its door for citizens to register their corruption related complaints but received almost double complaints this year as compared to the previous year. NAB has established Prevention Committees throughout the country to identify loopholes and suggest ways and means in consultation with concerned departments to ease out their service delivery systems to address problems of people at large which proved very successful in identifying loopholes and thus their solutions with consultation.

Due to NAB’s efforts and coordination with various public government departments, service delivery especially one window operations of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are being improved gradually.

The concept of establishment of Character Building Societies (CBS) in Universities/colleges proved excellent and very successful and more than 50,000 CCBS in Universities/Colleges have been regularly conducting their meeting of CCBS in order to aware their university/college fellows about the ill effects of corruption at an early age that’s why the nation is now more aware that corruption is mother of all evils and it should be nabbed now with iron hands.

Chairman NAB has reiterated firm resolve to eradicate corruption from the country and hoped that collective efforts of all stakeholders could materialise the dream of corruption free Pakistan into reality.

The meeting was attended by Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman, NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), Zahir Shah, DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB at NAB Headquarters.