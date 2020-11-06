Share:

KARACHI-Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Trade and Investment Wing, Embassy and Consulate of Pakistan in China organised a webinar on 5th November, 2020 on opportunities arising from 2nd phase of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA-II) and opening of new tariff lines. Speakers were Fahad Raza, Deputy Secretary (FT-II) Wing, Ministry of Commerce, Badar-uz-Zaman, Trade & Investment Counsellor Beijing, and Muhammad Irfan, Trade & Investment Counsellor Guangzhou China.

The webinar was attended by more than 80 representatives of different associations, chambers including All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (ABUMA), Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Vehari Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Khanewal Chamber of Commerce & Industry, PRGMEA Karachi, Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporter Associations and the leading exporters of the textile and leather sector.

The aim for holding the webinar was to apprise the Pakistani business community, particularly textile manufacturers & exporters, regarding opportunities arising from 2nd phase of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA-II).

Fahad Raza, Deputy Secretary (FT-II), Ministry of Commerce informed the participants that CPFTA-II has been signed and it is effective from January, 2020. It gives market access on 313 high priority tariff line which cover around 90 percent of Pakistan’s export to China. Now, Pakistan is at par with ASEAN countries in terms of market access in China. It is golden opportunity for Pakistani exporters to penetrate in Chinese market.

The initiative of organizing series of webinar by TDAP was highly appreciated by the Trade & Investment Counselors and business community.