Share:

SARGODHA - DC Abdullah Nayyer paid a surprise visit to the Sahulat Bazaar in here on Friday and inspected the supply of essential commodities. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, vegetables and fruits adding that no compromise would be made on the rates fixed by the government. DC has inspected the various stalls established at Sahulat Bazaar and also reviewed quality and quantity of items. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Wattoo.