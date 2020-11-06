Share:

Although international donor agencies and firms have had a substantial engagement with Pakistan in the energy sector, considerable obstacles hamper the reforms process. The government must accept the blame for the stalled projects in the energy sector. As a developing country, Pakistan cannot afford going against donor-funded projects; which it needs for financial assistance.

Instead of benefiting from foreign assistance, our officials’ inability to perform their duties properly is forcing the government to pay heavy commitment charges. Recent news reports about Pakistan’s liability to pay penalties call for serious introspection by higher-ups in the government. The sum that the government will pay as commitment charges to different donors is hard-earned money of the taxpayers. It is time for the incumbent government to focus on internal accountability.

The government must now choose wisely between the two options available. It either has to forgo relatively unfeasible projects that have already been planned and budgeted or show commitment to projects that can be completed in the near future.

Going with the first option could send a negative message to international donors. Therefore, the officials should think of ways through which they can take the second route. Before anything else, the administration needs to focus on macro issues that impede the timely accomplishment of infrastructural projects.

Lack of proper execution plans, compromise on merit, and bureaucratic hurdles are amongst the most significant problems that slow down the pace of any development scheme. The government must end the tradition of wasting funds granted by the donors. In most cases, these funds are received in the form of loans and the government’s inability to spend them on infrastructural improvements pushes the country further down the debt trap.