Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI) Chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman is all set to form unanimous narrative for the Opposition parties in the upcoming meeting of PDM. A close aide of JUI Chief told The Nation that the Sunday’s meeting of PDM which will be headed by Maulana Fazl Rehman will form a complete strategy and narrative for giving tough time to the government in upcoming days. The sources privy to the development further said that it was observed that all the parties of PDM had different stances which portrayed a message of disagreement among the opposition ranks. The sources further said that the recent statement of Bilawal Bhutto regarding the comments of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was likely to spark controversy among the ranks of Opposition if the issue was not addressed on time. While talking to The Nation on the issue Tariq Baloch a close aide of Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the unanimous stance for the opposition parties will be discussed in the Sunday’s meeting of PDM as it was very important for the opposition parties to keep the alliance united and stronger. He stated that the common masses will be informed of the narrative which was going to be formed in the meeting of PDM. It is important to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto in his recent statement has said that he was shocked when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif named military leadership in a Pakistan Democratic Movement rally last month. Reflecting on PML-N supremo’s controversial statement to name military leadership in his Gujranwala speech, Bilawal said it was Nawaz Sharif’s personal prerogative. While reacting to Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Auranzeb stated that whatever Nawaz Sharif had said in his speech during the PDM rally was based on facts. Bilawal Bhutto’s statement shows his own point of view, she said.