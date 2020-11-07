Share:

The government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 on citizens who do not use masks, after the growing threat of coronavirus in the country.

According to details, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued new restrictions for major cities with high Covid-19 positivity and higher disease spread potential, as part of stage two of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs).

According to NCOC, the new guidelines, which will apply to Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Abbottabad from tomorrow.

Along with the Rs 100 fine, violators will be given three facemasks.

In addition, indoor and outdoor weddings with more than a 1000 attendees will no longer be allowed. The SOPs must be strictly enforced during these wedding ceremonies, starting from Nov 20, the NCOC said.

In government and private offices, 50% of the staff will come to the workplace while the remaining 50% will be instructed to work from home.