LAHORE - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to make the country drug free and practical measures were being taken in this regard.

Talking to the media here at PTI office, he said that the government was making all out efforts to clean the country from drugs mafia, adding that awareness campaigns were also being carried out at universities level against drug use.

The federal minister said that during his visit to Lahore, he met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar who was the chancellor of the universities and measures to eradicate the menace were discussed in detail. The governor was also concerned, he added.

Azam Swati said he also visited various district of Balochistan province and met with the authorities for joint efforts in this noble cause.

He said that the government was effectively taking action against those involved in drugs related activities.

He urged the local police and Excise Taxation & Narcotic Control Department to assist Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) to nab the drug paddlers, adding that it was collective responsibility of every citizen to keep the youth away from drugs.

Media should also play its pivotal role to highlight this important issue and curb the menace from society.

He urged that all segments of society including lawyers, educationists and particularly youth should come forward to eliminate the menace.

To a question, he said that despite limited resources “We are committed to root out the menace of drug abuse from the country.”