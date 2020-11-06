Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) conducted the one day training workshop at GurdwaraSuchaSauda Sahib, Farooqabad, Shiekhupura for UNESCO’s project “Protection and Promotion of Cultural Heritage of Punjab through Sustainable Tourism and Economic Growth”. The aim of the workshop (third in the series) was to develop an Integrated Site Management Plan and Capacity Building for Sustainable Tourism Management of Selected Sikh Sites in Punjab such as GurdwaraSuchaSauda Sahib, Farooqabad, Shiekhupura District and GurdwaraRohri Sahib, Eminabad, Gujranwala district. In continuation of the previous two capacity building workshops aimed at the same theme, the closing workshop was based on site visit and community outreach.The participants arrived at GurdwaraSuchaSauda Sahib, Farooqabad. Followed by the recitation of the Quran, Prof SajidaHaider Vandal (Vice Chancellor, IAC) gave a welcome note to the participants and the community members who joined the event. Later, remarks about the workshop and the importance of promoting sustainable cultural heritage were shared by Mr. Liaquat Ali Rizvi (Community Representative) as well as Prof. Pervaiz Vandal (National Team Coordinator and Pro Vice Chancellor, IAC).