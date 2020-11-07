Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, shot and killed two Kashmiris in Puwlama district on Friday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed a youth and injured two other civilians during a so-called cordon and search operation in Pampore area of the district. One of the civilians, critically injured by Indian troops, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar. The condition of other injured is reported to be stable. Meanwhile, 2G internet services have been snapped by authorities in several areas of the district to thwart anti-India protests.