Earlier on Friday, Johnny Depp revealed on his Instagram that he had been asked by Warner Bros to step down from his role as the character Grindelwald in the "Fantastic Beasts" movie franchise and added that he would appeal a UK court decision to decline his libel action.

Following the news that Johnny Depp had been forced to exit the Fantastic Beasts franchise, no longer portraying the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, social media exploded in outrage, and flocked online to voice support for the actor.

Insisting that firing Depp was an unfair move by Warner Bros., netizens launched several trending hashtags such as #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald and #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent.

Depp was asked to step down as Grindelwald after a UK court declined his defamation suit and refused to clear him of the "wife-beater" label that The Sun applied to him when alleging Depp's domestic abuse toward ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Many online expressed their anger.

​Some insisted that Hollywood should have sacked Heard from the "Aquaman" movie, slamming movie producers for being biased on issues of domestic abuse.

​Many users took to Twitter to accuse Heard of taking advantage of feminism and making it even harder for men to tell their stories of domestic abuse.

​Many Fantastic Beasts fans got so angry that they immediately stated that they would boycott the upcoming third film sequel because Depp would no longer be portraying the notorious wizard.

​Heard alleged domestic abuse at the hands of Johnny Depp in 2013 and in 2016, with Depp repeatedly slamming the accusations testifying in court that it was his ex-wife who practised violence towards him.