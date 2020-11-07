Share:

Democrat nominee Joe Biden has won the US Presidential Elections 2020 to secure entry into the White House, US media said on Saturday, after defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that adopted reductionist approach in American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more polarised than at any time in decades.

Biden declared victory in a tweet, saying: "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Joe Biden's, aged at 78, confirmation of victory will be the oldest American president puts an end to three days of post-election anxiety and uncertainty that followed one of the most critical US presidential races in modern times.

The Associated Press declared Biden, whose vice president will be Kamala Harris as the first female to hold the post in America's history, the winner on Saturday evening after he secured more than the crucial 270 electoral votes he needed to win the White House. Kamala Harris is Half-Indian and half-Jamaican by origin.

CNN, NBC News, New York Times, ABC news and CBS News also called the race in his favour, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania. Shortly after winning the presidency, Biden also won Nevada, adding to his Electoral College victory over Trump.

Trump, refusing to concede defeat, said “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

Trump stressed that states had not yet certified the authencity of results, and his campaign has launched multiple legal challenges.

However, near complete results issued by each state showed an insurmountable lead for Biden, allowing network news channels to call the overall result.

Who is Joe Biden?

Biden, who mocks Trump's 'America First' slogan as 'America Alone', aims to restore the country's position as a global leader.

It is Joe Biden's third run at the White House with decades of political experience under his belt. Biden first ran for president in 1988 but withdrew from the race after it was revealed that he had plagiarised a speech from Neil Kinnock, then leader of the British Labour Party. The Democrat has considerable experience in foreign policy and was the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee twice in his career. He has also served as the chairperson of the Committee on Judiciary. He tried his luck once again in 2008 but was unsuccessful this time too as the Democratic Party nominated Barack Obama. Biden was later nominated for the position of vice president and served alongside Obama for the next eight years.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the 77-year-old began his political career in 1972, when he was first elected to the US Senate from Delaware state. The former vice president is also no stranger to personal loss and tragedy. In 1972, he lost his wife and baby daughter in a car accident soon after he won his first seat in Senate. His sons Beau and Hunter survived and Biden swore his oath while in the hospital with his sons. In 2015, when Biden was vice president, his son Beau died from brain cancer. He was 46 and had started off a career in politics.

Though long and distinguished, Biden's career is certainly not stain-free. He has faced criticism for sponsoring the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which critics say led to the mass incarceration of African Americans.