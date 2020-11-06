Share:

LAHORE-Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r), accompanied by technical team, Friday visited Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) Project. Advisor (Projects), General Manager (Coordination & Monitoring) Water, General Manager (Central Design Office), General Manager (Hydro Planning) and General Manager (Projects) South were part of the technical team.

WAPDA Chairman, along with the team, had a detailed round of the K-IV Intake located at Keenjhar Lake in District Thatta. On the occasion, K-IV Project Director made a briefing about the current status of the project, highlighting impediments in the way to construction of the scheme.

Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Project Manager informed of the construction progress achieved so far. While OCL Consultants Director made a detailed deliberation about the issues hampering the project.

Later, WAPDA Chairman and the project officers concerned also had an aerial view along alignment of the project.

It was concluded during the visit that K-IV Project has serious technical issues relating to its design, route and functionality, therefore, the project cannot procced ahead without resolving these issues.

WAPDA team will compile a detailed report highlighting the major issues confronting the project and their possible solutions. Thereafter, a way forward will be determined to proceed further on the project.

K-IV Project envisages to supply 260 million gallons per day of water to Karachi in Phase-I.

The project was earlier being undertaken by the Sindh government, however, the federal government, under an arrangement, has now taken up implementation of the project as part of the Prime Minister’s Package for Karachi and directed WAPDA to take over the implementation responsibilities.