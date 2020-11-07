Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mushaal Hussein Mallick, the wife of detained Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, yesterday said that the days of the brutal occupation are numbered and soon the people of the scenic valley would break the shackles of Indian slavery.

Mushaal, who is also Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, along with civil society organised a candlelight vigil to commemorate the November 6, 1947 Martyrs of Jammu Massacre and express solidarity with victims of Indian oppression in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir here.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed the Jammu Martyrs’ Day with a renewed pledge to thwart Indian machinations and continue the martyrs’ mission till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, the PCO Chairperson lashed out at the Indian fascist regime for the continued and unabated state barbarism to suppress the voice of freedom fighters.

She said that hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were massacred by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army and Hindu extremists in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

She further said that the Jammu massacre was the worst chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, as there is no precedence of such barbarism in the contemporary world. Mushaal lamented that Indian barbarism and atrocities are continued and no respite has been witnessed since 1947 genocide. However, she said that despite the rising brutalities by Indian forces the spirit for freedom ignited with each passing day.

The PCO Chairperson vowed that Kashmiris were determined to take the mission of their martyrs to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Mushaal said that the chain of killing that started from Jammu in 1947 is still continuing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and so far over 400,000 Kashmiris have been martyred for demanding their right to self-determination. She said that Hindutva forces were trying to repeat the 1947 Jammu massacre in Kashmir as well.

The Chairperson went on to say that the Kashmir people would take the freedom movement to its logical end as nothing could dampen their courage.