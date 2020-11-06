Share:

ISLAMABAD-Miley Cyrus has revealed that she ‘didn’t spend too much time’ crying over her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The Wrecking Ball hit-maker, 27, announced her split from 30 year old actor Liam in August 2019, just eight months after they’d tied the knot in a romantic ceremony. But Miley has revealed that she learned to move on, following two years of ‘trauma’, which included losing her home in a fire, and the death of her beloved grandmother. Asked on Scandinavian talk show Skavlan if she’s becoming more or less emotional with age, she said: ‘If you ask dudes I’ve broken up with they’ll say less, but I think more. I would say that there’s a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on. I’ve gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma super close with, I lost.’