Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest animals in the world. Their ability to carry and spread diseases to humans causes millions of deaths every year. According to the World Health Organisation, In 2015, malaria alone caused 438,000 deaths. The worldwide incidence of dengue has risen 30-fold in the past 30 years, and more countries are reporting their first outbreaks of the disease. Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever are all transmitted to humans by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. In Sindh, there exists a huge problem of mosquitoes. Similarly, they cause in children and in elders, vulnerability to mosquito-borne diseases. In past decades, there was anti-mosquito spray in every street, village and city. It, however, is no more because of poor governance and corruption in governmental sectors.

More than half of the world’s population live in areas where this mosquito species is present. Sustained mosquito control efforts are important to prevent outbreaks from these diseases. There are several different types of mosquitoes and some have the ability to carry many different diseases. Therefore the Sindh Government should take remedies to get rid of mosquito-borne diseases. There should be anti-mosquito spray in every city, town and village. Especially, the cities of Jamshoro and Sehwan need more urgent spray.

IMTIAZ ESSA HALEPOTO,

Jamshoro.