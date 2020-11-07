Share:

Everyone that mattered has gone through here, emperors, conquerors, explorers and justthe curious. There is something about this land that captures the imagination and interest, a place that continues to amaze, a country that inspires yearning.

Every city is a cultural capital, where centuries of history have left their mark, preserved in castles, monasteries, churches and in the hearts of the people.

Lying along old cross roads of the Middle East and Central Asia, there are times when Pakistan feels like a foreign country, with so many influences. You can see them in stone works, in a street of book sellers and you can also see them in styles in the cities that attempt to be sophisticated and modern at the same time.

The inhabitants of this vast landscape have cultivated a lasting relationship with their homeland and their traditions. Here people rise above daily concerns and seek what is beautiful, in stories that have been written in verse for hundreds of years, enhanced by the grace of local languages and traditional tunes that magnify moods.

Pakistanis know how to celebrate and they practice their traditional folklore according to the ethnic group they belong to. As streets invite travelers to meander through their picturesque alleyways, singers produce sounds and rhythms that are hundreds of thousands of years old, sounding like a part of a heavenly choir of an everlasting prayer.

Tranquility sets the rhythm when Sindhi artist Zulfiqar Zaheer plays his Borindo and stresses and strains are quickly forgotten when Baloch, Bulja Bujti, performs on his Nur Sur, some of the rarest instruments, sounds of which are at risk of being long forgotten. Masters are emerging with particular accents in the contours of the hands and faces, the compositions of the compassionate South and the gentle hills of the North and especially in the harmonious choice of

colours.

As Pakistan finds a pathway into the future as a friendly and peaceful host, a film festival calls on young film makers to make visible what, without them, might perhaps never be seen.

The National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) is a reminder that each young Pakistani filmmaker is a unique individual with a unique set of experiences and viewpoints and no one in the entire world has exactly what they have. Calling on the really unique voice of Pakistani contemporary artists, NASFF invites young film and documentary producers and directors to make works that will speak to people in a public place.

The festival aims to capture the essence of philosophical ideas based in the Pakistani tradition and culture, to reshape reality and present it in an understandable way that by just viewing it gives audiences the feel of Pakistan’s Cultural diversity.

To browse more about NASFF, head on to their website ispr.gov.pk/NASFF.