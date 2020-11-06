Share:

ISLAMABAD-New study demonstrates candidate’s potential to generate antibodies, limit viral shedding. A genetically edited form of a herpes simplex virus — rewired to keep it from taking refuge in the nervous system and eluding an immune response — has outperformed a leading vaccine candidate in a new study from the University of Cincinnati, Northwestern University, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Published recently in the journal Nature Vaccines, the study found that vaccinating guinea pigs with the modified live virus significantly increased the production of virus-combating antibodies. When challenged with a virulent strain of herpes simplex virus, the vaccinated animals displayed fewer genital lesions, less viral replication, and less of the viral shedding that most readily spreads infection to others. The modified virus is actually a form of herpes simplex virus type 1, best known for causing cold sores around the lip. The fact that it demonstrated cross-protection against HSV type 2 — the sexually transmitted type usually responsible for genital herpes — suggests that an HSV-2-specific edition of the vaccine could prove even more effective, the researchers said.