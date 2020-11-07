Share:

FAISALABAD - A worker was killed while another female worker and her daughter were injured in a blast at a fireworks factory in Makkoana area on Friday. According to police, workers were busy in their routine work in a factory when some fireworks accidently caught fire and exploded. As a result, roof of a room caved in, killing Abbas on-the-spot while Sakina and her daughter Rani sustained injuries. Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Allied Hospital for medical treatment. The area police also reached the spot and took body into custody while further investigation was under way.

Two killed,three injured in accident

Two persons were killed, while three suffered injuries in a three-vehicle collision at Makoana bypass on Friday. According to Rescue 1122, a van, rickshaw and motorcycle collided near UET campus. As a result, two persons including-Mohammad Imran and Akram died on the spot, while Naheed wife of deceased Akram, Ghulam Dastgeer and Asghar sustained serious injuries. Rescue team handed over the bodies to police and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital. Further investigation was underway.

35 criminals caught

Police on Friday arrested 35 criminals, including 3 proclaimed offenders, from various areas of the district during the last 24 hours. According to police spokesperson, the police arrested 10 drug traffickers and recovered 4kg charas and 168 litres liquor from their possession. The police arrested 9 gamblers with stake money Rs 11,630. Similarly, police arrested 13 illicit weapon holders and recovered 7 pistols, 3 guns, 3 rifles from their possession during the same period. Further investigation was underway. According to the notification issued here, the DC Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to ensure screening of teachers and students of the affected institutions. The institutions including Shadaab Special Education Institute Madni Chowk.

, Government High School Hamidpur Kanora, Government Girls High School Muhallah Dogran, Government Girls High School Kabootar Mandi and MA Jinnah High School have been closed. The district administration has also sought approval from ministry of interior to impose smart lockdown in the affected areas.