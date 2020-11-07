Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan strongly condemning the “irresponsible” and “gratuitous” remarks of Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday advised Gen Bipin Rawat to focus on his professional domain, rather than continuing to make a career out of anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

“We strongly condemn Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat's irresponsible and gratuitous remarks about Pakistan,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued on Friday.

He said the Indian CDS’s unabated anti-Pakistan vitriol was reflective both of his completely flawed understanding of Pakistan’s realities as well as his patently politicized approach.

“His tirade is also illustrative of the RSS-BJP mindset -- a dangerous mix of extremist “Hindutva” ideology and expansionist “Akhand Bharat” designs. It is a sad fact that this mindset has permeated the state institutions of India, including the armed forces,” the Spokesperson added.

He said the Indian CDS’s diatribe against Pakistan cannot divert attention from India’s myriad internal and external wrong-doings.

“As a consequence of the ‘Hindutva’ policies, religious places in India are regularly desecrated, mob lynchings take place with state complicity, and persecution of minorities and disadvantaged segments grows by the day,” the Spokesperson mentioned.

Most notably, the Spokesperson said that state-terrorism against innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was pursued by India as an instrument of state policy.

“Gen Rawat would be well-advised to focus on his professional domain, rather than continuing to make a career out of anti-Pakistan rhetoric,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the Indian Chargé d'Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday to categorically reject baseless and fallacious propaganda against the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor by the Indian Government, which had been rejected by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee itself.

It was communicated that the malicious propaganda by the Indian Government appeared to be a clear attempt to malign the “Peace Corridor” initiative by casting mischievous aspersions against the interests of the Sikh community and to detract attention from India’s own reprehensible human rights violations of minorities in India.

It was underlined that the PSGPC remained responsible for carrying out rituals in Gurdwara Sahiban, including Kartarpur as per the Sikh Rehat Maryada. The Project Management Unit (PMU), under the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), had simply been created to facilitate the PSGPC in this regard. The Indian side was told that any insinuations regarding “transferring” the affairs of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from the PSGPC to the PMU were contrary to the facts and ran against the spirit of the landmark initiative.

It was underscored that the Sikh community from all over the world remained greatly appreciative of the efforts made by Pakistan to complete the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Project in record time and for the excellent arrangements made to facilitate the pilgrims.