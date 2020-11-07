Share:

Pakistan has reported twenty deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 341,753. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,943 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,502 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 148,922 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 106,208 in Punjab, 40,285 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,041 in Balochistan, 21,302 in Islamabad, 4,652 in Azad Kashmir and 4,343 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,667 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,399 in Punjab, 1,288 in KP, 153 in Balochistan, 236 in Islamabad, 107 in Azad Kashmir and 93 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,643,913 coronavirus tests and 34,400 in the last 24 hours. 317,898 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 890 patients are in critical condition.