SIALKOT - ACE Gujranwala under the supervision of a judicial magistrate conducted a raid and arrested a patwari for taking a bribe. The ACE arrested Muhamnad Farooq, Patwari Hlqa Bhroki Chema Wazirabad, Gujranwala, for taking Rs 15,000 which was recovered from him, said official sources. A FIR No 14/2020, U/S 161 PPC & 5/2/47 PCA, PS ACE Gujranwala has been registered against the accused.