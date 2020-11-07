Share:

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, on Friday called Joe Biden the "president-elect" of the United States after he pulled ahead in key election results.

"President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead," Pelosi told reporters after Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania would be enough to put Biden past the magic number of 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College, which determines the presidency.