The presidential race in the US is becoming more tense with each passing hour, as ballot counting continues in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina - four states that account for a total of 57 electoral votes.

According to reports, Biden so far has secured 264 electoral votes after winning the states of Michigan and Arizona. Trump has 214 electoral votes. The magic number a candidate needs to be declared the winner is 270.

This year, tens of millions of Americans cast their votes via mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the issue, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called into question the trustworthiness of mail-in ballots. On Wednesday, his campaign filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, citing alleged electoral violations.