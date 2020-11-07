Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) has started psychological tests of all employees across the region to prevent any mishap. Taking action on the incident of Sialkot patrolling post Bassiwala where an official of PHP shot his colleague dead over minor dispute during duty, the Additional Inspector General of PHP Punjab Shahid Haneef directed to conduct psychological test of all employees in order to prevent such incidents in future. The PHP Multan region under the supervision of SP Multan Region Huma Naseeb has started the test of employees. Spokesman of PHP Inspector Rauf Gillani said that the employee who failed to pass the psychological test would not be deputed on weapon duty.

He said that SoP regarding coronavirus was being followed during the tests.

Rauf added that the psychological would also be conducted of the employees performing office duties at PHP offices.