Share:

Islamabad/lahore - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday telephoned Chaudhry Shafay, MNA and inquired about the health of his father Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain veteran politician and founder of Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid (PML-Q).

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was admitted to hospital in Lahore earlier on Friday because of a serious chest problem. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain informed the Prime Minister that the health condition of his father has improved and was recovering.

“I am praying for his early recovery,” Imran Khan said and termed him an honourable and decent politician.

Prior to the Prime Minister’s call, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Tourism, Zulfi Bukhari had also visited the ailing PML-Q leader and inquired after his health condition.

Earlier on Friday, PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi in his tweeted had said that “Ch Shujat sb has a chest infection and has been shifted to hospital. AH he is not in danger and is recovering. He also thanked for all the prayers offered for fast recovery of the veteran politician.

Prime Minister’s initiative comes a day after the PML-Q declined his invitation to attend his luncheon as one of coalition partners and being seen by the political observers as a right move to revive direct communication with the estranged key coalition partner in the NA as well as Punjab Assembly.

Some PTI insiders also hoped that Prime Minister would soon be visiting the ailing PML-Q leader .

On Thursday, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi central leader of the PML-Q in a tweet had said that his party’s alliance with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was “for the vote and not for lunch”.

Another PML-Q leader and Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PML-Q has said that reason of not attending the PM luncheon by his party was that it was not taken on board in decision making by the Center.

He also complained that the Prime Minister usually visited Lahore but never met Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The Prime Minister also did not even inquire about the health of ailing PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat,” he said.

“PML- Q needs only respect by the Prime Minister as his responsible coalition partner”, he said, adding, that it will become quite difficult for us to further go along PTI, if our main coalition partner did not mend its ways.

Meanwhile, Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was admitted to Services Hospital on Friday due to chest infection. Prime Minister Imran Khan called his elder son to inquire after health of PMLQ President under treatment at Prive Block. The PM, however, could not talk to Chaudhry Shujaat as he was getting difficulties in breathing.

Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr Iftikhar said X-ray and different tests are being conducted.

Doctors have also conducted a coronavirus test.

Special team headed by Prof Kamran Cheema inspected Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Punjab Chief Minister

Usman Buzdar, Advisor to PM Zulfi Bokhari, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Healtn Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and top political leadership visited the hospital to inquire after health of veteran politician.

The CM prayed for his early recovery and directed doctors to provide the best treatment facilities to him. The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty grant him a speedy recovery. He was accompanied by Member National Assembly Zain Qureshi and Provincial Minister Dr Akther Malik. Salik Hussain MNA and Shafay Hussain were also present on this occasion.