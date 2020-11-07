Share:

ISLAMABAD - Scores of people have been booked by Secretariat police for staging anti-France protest, damaging public property and attempting to storm into French Embassy in Islamabad, informed sources on Friday. The First Information Report was registered on directions of senior bosses of police and was also sealed, they said. According to sources, Secretariat police have booked scores of people including Arshad Abbasi and others for holding anti-France rally in federal capital and damaging property besides trying to enter into French Embassy. “An FIR has been registered against them for staging the protest in violation of district government orders,” said a police officer. Dozens of protestors including Arshad Abbasi and some students were charged under multiple sections, he said. Raids are being made to arrest the accused, he said. A spokesman of Islamabad police confirmed that police booked protestors for holding anti-France rally and damaging public property.