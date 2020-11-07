Share:

Rawalpindi - Chontra police is reluctant to arrest the four accused nominated in a murder case registered 10 days ago while the victim family is being pressurised by the powerful killers to reconcile, informed sources on Friday.

The most pathetic and alarming thing is that the two nominated killers and their abettors—one of them is a fake journalist—are moving freely that too without obtaining pre-attest bails from court of law, they said.

Interestingly, the Station House Officer (SHO) was completely unaware about the progress made by investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) or the fact that either the killers and abettors had obtained pre-arrest bails from court or not. Despite approaching the top bosses of Rawalpindi police, the victim family is being denied the justice, said sources.

Police, while taking action, registered First Information Report under sections 302/109/148/149 against the killers and their abettors and started investigation, sources said.

When contacted, SHO PS Chontra Inspector Zaheer Butt expressed his unawareness about the progress of HIU investigators and advised this correspondent to talk with Investigation Officer (IO) Yasir Mehmood.

“We are carrying raids at different places to arrest the killers and abettors,” said SI Yasir Mehmood, when approached by The Nation. On a query, he replied none of the accused had obtained bails before arrest from court.

Meanwhile, a member of victim family told The Nation that police are not interested in arresting the killers, who are powerful and threatening the victim family for out of court settlement.

On the other hand, Civil Lines police have booked notorious land mafia king Raja Amjad and his two sons Raja Azran and Raja Mehran on charges of intercepting a poor man Aleem Ul Haq on gunpoint in district courts and threatening him to not pursue a land grabbing case against them, informed a police spokesman. A case was registered against the accused on special directions of SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali, he said. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he said.