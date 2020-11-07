Share:

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that unlike previous governments, the Usman Buzdar administration believes in actually serving the public, not hollow claims and lip-service.

She said the real change is that backward districts are being developed under our government. Today, the foundation of a modern hospital and university worth billions of rupees will be laid in Hafizabad, she said.

The Special Assistant said that Hafizabad, a very important city of Punjab, had been kept underdeveloped for decades. But today, Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of a 118-kanal university, worth Rs 4,500 million, and a 400-bed DHQ hospital, worth Rs 2,000 million, during the largest rally in Hafizabad’s history.