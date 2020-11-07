Share:

The first time celebrated singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed was at the tender age of nine, on his grandfather's death anniversary. The qawwal, who is the nephew of the late global artist Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has been time and again been compared to the maestro, thanks to his similar style of singing.

Performing Nusrat's qawwalis at events and concerts is a norm for Rahat. However, the O Re Piya hitmaker recently released a cover of one of the most famous qawwalis of his great uncle, Sanson Ki Mala. With this, he has paid a tribute to Nusrat once again, releasing the cover of the evergreen song on Friday.

“Sanson Ki Mala (is) a qawwali very close to my heart and this time, it has been presented as a fusion track, conceptualised by Salman Ahmed,” Rahat said. “I dedicate the release to my mentor Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and my father Ustad Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan. The video of the song is unique, with its locations and the entire feel mesmerising."

The video for the track has been shot in Pakistan and also has glimpses of Rahat performing as a child next to the maestro himself. We also see a few portraits of the iconic Nusrat herein, performing and completely in his element. The rendition is by Sufiscore.

This, however, isn't the first time Rahat has made a remake of Nusrat's work. Earlier, in an interview with BBC Urdu, the Teri Meri crooner talked about remakes, adding how he doesn’t want his versions to be compared to the originals sung by his late uncle. According to Rahat, the comparison is barely justified since his songs are usually tailored for films.