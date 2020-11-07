Share:

RAWALPINDI - Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) tested positive for COVID-19, informed sources on Friday.

Dr Muhammad Umar has been admitted in a ward for medical treatment, they said.

According to details, VC RMU Prof Dr Muhammad Umar was moved to hospital with symptoms of headache, cough and high fever. The doctors have taken his samples and sent for serology, they said adding that the laboratory experts declared him as coronavirus positive.

Following the reports, VC was moved to ward for medical treatment, sources said. A spokesman to district government has also confirmed that VC RMU Prof Dr Muhammad Umar has tested positive for coronavirus.