Share:

LAHORE-The annual Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium has commenced as a virtual meeting to ensure that exchange of ideas and information related to cancer care can continue in these extraordinary times. The 19th Annual Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium is being held in collaboration with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) from November 6 – 8, 2020. There are nearly 150 national and international speakers this year and attendance of over 2,500 professionals is expected. This year, the sessions are planned to include a number of topics related to cancer care including breast cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, head and neck cancer, hematology, neurology, and paediatric cancers. Moreover, workshops will be conducted related to cancer research and pathology. Enthusiastic participation from a number of delegates including leading researchers, scientists and practitioners from across the world is expected. All the participants have demonstrated unrelenting commitment towards the shared goal of fighting cancer by coming together for exchange of knowledge and expertise related to cancer diagnosis, treatment and research despite the COVID-19 pandemic. All details about the symposium, including how to register, are available on the website www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk/symposim2020.