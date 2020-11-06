Share:

LAHORE-Sindh gathered three bonus points for bowling on the opening day of their round three first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Northern at the UBL Sports Complex as pacers Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan shared six wickets between them equally.

According to information made available here, Northern found themselves in a precarious 90-5 as the two Khans hunted in pairs after Northern captain Nauman Ali elected to bat. Tabish’s three wickets cost 41 runs, while Sohail took his for 43 runs. With 62 runs from 129 balls, Umar Amin was the only batsman amongst Northern top six to post a substantial score with the help of six fours and a six.

A 79-run alliance for the seventh-wicket between Hammad Azam (64) and Mohammad Nawaz (73) lifted Northern out of trouble and helped them post 319-9 in 90 overs before the close of play. Left-arm orthodox Fawad Alam took 2-24. Northern’s last wicket has added 30 runs to their total. Nauman (15) and Waqas Ahmed (18) will resume the innings on day two.

Southern Punjab captain Hussain Talat’s decision to not to opt for the toss and elect to bowl paid dividends as Test pacer Mohammad Abbas took four wickets against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the National Bank Sports Complex. The right-arm pacer helped his team pocket two bonus points as KP finished the day on 261-6 in 93 overs.

Balochistan scored 239-6 in 85 overs against Central Punjab at the National Stadium. In the live broadcast match, Imran Butt and Ali Waqas recorded a 120-run alliance for the second wicket after Waqas Maqsood, who returned three for 47, dismissed Sami Aslam (seven) after captain Azhar Ali decided to field. Imran scored his career’s 23rd half-century as he scored 53 off 121 balls before he was dismissed by Ehsan Adil.

Ali Waqas smashed 75 hitting nine boundaries. Taimur Ali was unbeaten on 59 and will be joined by Kashif Bhatti (2*) on Saturday morning when the play resumes.

SCORES IN BRIEF

AT UBL SPORTS COMPLEX

NORTHERN 319-9, 90 overs (M Nawaz 73, Hammad Azam 64, Umar Amin 62; Tabish Khan 3-41, Sohail Khan 3-43, Fawad Alam 2-24) vs SINDH

AT NBP SPORTS COMPLEX

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 261-6, 93 overs (Adil Amin 90, Kamran Ghulam 64, Musadiq Ahmed 41; M Abbas 4-28) vs SOUTHERN PUNJAB

AT NATIONAL STADIUM

BALOCHISTAN 239-6, 85 overs (Ali Waqas 75, Imran Butt 53, Taimur Ali 59; Waqas Maqsood 3-47) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB