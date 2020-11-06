Share:

ISLAMABAD-The hues of this heart ready to melt and bow. Pictures from showbiz actress Sonya Hussyn’s upcoming music video are ringing in the sentimental feels. She made her acting debut with a supporting role in 2011 series Dareecha.

She has played a leading role in several hits of Urdu television including Mujhay Sandal Kar Do (2012), Mein HariPiya (2013), Mere Hamrahi (2013), Shikwa (2014), Marasim (2014), Nikah (2015), Farwa Ki ABC (2015), Nazo (2015), SurkhJorra (2015), KisayChahoon (2016), and Haasil (2017). Her performance as Pakeeza Islam in 2017 series AisiHaiTanhai earned her nomination for Best Television Actress at Lux Style Awards. Sonya was born in Karachi into a Sindhi family.