ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser is mulling to invite Parliamentary leaders of Opposition parties to discuss the matter related to running the proceedings of the National Assembly in a cordial atmosphere.

The Speaker National Assembly with members of Treasury benches is in a plan to hold a parley with Opposition members before the upcoming national assembly session, Parliamentary sources shared with The Nation.

The reason behind holding the meeting with Opposition is to keep the atmosphere in the National Assembly cordial, as the last session of the National Assembly saw the worst kind of uproar in the house.

The rumpus in the previous session created by the Opposition reached to the extent, as the chair [Deputy Speaker] had to expel a member for a short time.

The whistle-blowing, pointing a quorum by Opposition only to disrupt the proceedings and heavy sloganeering during the speeches have forced the government side to hold a meeting with saner elements of Opposition.

Sources said the Speaker NA with senior members from government side would try to engage members from PPP-P, PML-N and MMA in the coming week before summoning the session of the National Assembly.

The government side, sources said, would also assure the opposition about dealing with the matter related to issuing production orders of arrested members.

As, the Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-P senior member/ former opposition leader Khursheed Ahmad Shah were not allowed to attend the proceedings of the National Assembly despite the request from the opposition to issue a production order to both the arrested members.

It would not be out of place to mention that the Prime Minister Imran Khan without naming any particular member of the National Assembly had remarked in the public gathering that the production order would not be issued to any dacoit.

Sources said the opposition parties want the Speaker of the National Assembly to issue a production order of the arrested members for each sitting of the National Assembly.

Political pundits viewed that the reason behind unprecedented rumpus by

the opposition was not issuing the production order to the leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and statements of the prime minister against the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The government side would try to run the proceedings of the National Assembly in a cordial atmosphere to jointly approve the legislative matters.