Lakki marwat - The education department with the support of district administration, Boy Scouts Association and Youth Affairs Department yesterday organized a declamation, essay writing and painting competitions on anti-corruption themes for school students.

A good number of students participated in the contests held at the Government Centennial Model High School in Lakki city on the directives of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

DEO Midrarullah had constituted an event management and separate assessment committees to make the event a success.

District Youth Officer Abdul Qadir Betanni was the chief guest while ESED ADO Nisar Muhammad Khan, District Sports Officer Adil Shah and school’s principal Khalilur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

The students from different schools delivered speeches and wrote essays in Urdu and English on “Role of students and teachers in the fight against corruption” under the supervision of members of assessment committees. They also made paintings on the same theme.

In the declamation competition (Urdu category), Ziaur Rehman of Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School Lakki stood first while Peer Muhammad of Government High School Mela Shahabkhel and Ihsanullah of Government Shaheed Behram Ahmad Khan Higher Secondary School Naurang secured second and third positions respectively.

Muhammad Afaq Jamil of Government Middle School Meenakhel got first position in declamation competition (English category) followed by Muhammad Umar of Government Shaheed Behram Ahmad Khan Higher Secondary School Naurang and Adnan of Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School Lakki who shared the second position.

Ahmad Bilal of Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School Lakki and Maghfoorullah of Government High School Matora obtained first position in essay writing competition in Urdu and English categories respectively.

In the paintings competition, Akhtar Ali of Government High School Mela Mandrakhel and Tauseef Ullah of Government Shaheed Behram Ahmad Khan Higher Secondary School Naurang got first and second position respectively.

The district youth officer along with other officials distributed cash prizes among the position holder students. He said that the menace of corruption had badly impacted the country’s development and there was the dire need to take effective steps to root out the evil at all costs. He called upon the teachers to build characters of students along with imparting them quality education so that they could become useful citizens and make the country corruption free.