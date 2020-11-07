Share:

MULTAN - Police have recovered two abducted youngsters and arrested five criminals during a special operation launched for this purpose under the supervision of senior police officers, police said on Friday. According to police spokesperson, Abdul Ghaffar s/o Ashiq Hussain informed police about abduction of his two cousins Muhammad Tayyib and Hafiz Ghulam Yaseen on November 05. The police registered the case no 1079/20 against five accused Ibrahim, Abdul Basit, Shahbaz, Asghar and Khurrum residents of Kot Chatta DG Khan under section 365TP and started the investigations into the incident. SHO Mumtazabad police Shoban Khalid Goraya along with his team led by SDPO Azhar Raza Gillani under supervision of SP Cantt division Muhammad Maaz Zafar raided at Head Dumri Dunyapur road and recovered the abducted youngsters by arresting the all accused.