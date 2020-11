Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Annual Urs of Hazrat Peer Mohammad Sadiq Lasani Naqash Bandi (RA)in connection with Jashan-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be held today (Saturday November 7) at Irrigation Phattak No,7 on Mughalpura Canal Beijing Underpass, Lahore. Famous Qawwal Rizwan Moazzam Khan, Haji Badr Ali Khan will perform after Isha prayers.