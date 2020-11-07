Share:

Major US media outlets such as CNN, ABC and NBC are finally depicting Joe Biden as clear winner in the race to secure 270 electoral votes in the US Presidential Elections 2020.

Joe Biden is projected to have secured 284 Electoral College votes, Al-Jazeera quotes the Associated Press (AP) news agency, above the threshold needed to clinch the hard-fought US presidential election.

The voting results started coming in on early Wednesday but the counting of mail-in ballots has delayed the final official result..