KARACHI - The continuous rising unemployment rate has compelled four more to commit suicide here on Monday. Farhan, 23, had committed suicide by taking toxic drugs. According to hospital sources, deceased was the resident of Sherpao Colony which lies in the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station. His body was taken to JPMC but his family took it away without legal formalities. He was jobless and thriving to get some work. But failing in his struggle led him to commit suicide. The SHO Asif Rauf did not have any information regarding the said case when contacted. Similarly, a 28-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in the playground situated near Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) headquarters, Korangi No 4 in the jurisdiction of Korangi Industrial Area police station. The area police received the information by a local Javed who saw the dead body lying there around 3:45pm on Monday. The SHO Mansoor Ali said: "A 9mm pistol was also found from the deceased's hand. The reason behind the suicide and the identification of the deceased cannot be ascertained." The dead body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities and then shifted to Edhi morgue, Sohrab Goth for identification, he added. In another incident, Sohail, 40, son of Shafiq-ul-Hassan, was the resident of Sector 33/C, Korangi No 21/2, in the jurisdiction of Korangi police station. He closed the door from inside, situated on the second floor, and hanged himself with the ceiling fan. Deceased was the father of four and recently lost his garments factory job in Korangi Industrial Area. His family was on picnic at Sea View when the incident took place on Sunday night, said SHO Kanwar Asif. The SHO said that his family after getting failed to get any response from inside break the door and found his body hanged. His body was initially taken to private hospital and then shifted to JPMC for legal formalities. The SHO Asif quoted the deceased's friends as saying that he was disturbed for the last few days. Police believed that Hassan was financially disturbed and therefore he committed suicide. Meanwhile, Abdul Hameed, 30, was passed away in his house in Bismillah Colony in the jurisdiction of Mominabad police station. He had tried to commit suicide by slaughtering himself with the knife at his house in August 2008 due to which he had lost his vein. Police, however, had registered an FIR 345/08 on behalf of his brother-in-law Mohammad Abid. Then police released him on bail. "It was a bail able offense therefore he got bail and had to produce the court but because of his condition he could not produced into court," said Station Investigation Officer (SIO) Mohammad Azam, adding that he was admitted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and recently discharged from there. He got married since two years ago and was not bestowed from child. At the time of his marriage, he used to work as toffees' sellers but after marriage, he was jobless and due to which he was mentally and financially disturbed. Therefore he tried to commit suicide after a tussle with his old aged mother at night. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where his family took it away for burial. He had left a widow, five siblings and an old aged mother.