

ISLAMABAD - Showing concern over replacing Secretary Water and Power, the Asia Pacific Corporation (APC) on Saturday feared that this move could delay the inflow of foreign investment worth of over $10 billion in power sector.

Sources informed The Nation that Asia Pacific Corporation (APC) gave detailed presentation to the former Secretary Water and Power Zafar Mahmood regarding Energy Efficiency Programme in early September. The APC offered over $10 billion investment in power sector that would help in saving 7000MW electricity. Sources said that with the replacement of Secretary Water and Power, the programme could delay, as the process would be started from zero.

“We had established a very good working relationship with the Ministry of Water & Power but they have changed the secretary on Friday, which means we should start all over again”, said Dr Zafar Iqbal Wahla, country head APC consortium. He further said that government is not looking serious in resolving the power crisis and to bring huge foreign investment in the country.

The APC would make $9 billion investment in the power sector and $1.5 billion in the gas sector. In gas sector, the APC consortium presented its proposal regarding replacement of existing gas meters with smart meters and gas leakage detection and reduction in the existing gas transmission and distribution system of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGC) network.

The Energy Efficiency Programme included replacement of 23 million existing electric meters with smart meters, which would save 2,000-megawatt electricity in the country. The consortium would invest $5 billion in replacing the electric meters.

Similarly, the APC consortium would invest $1.5 billion in rehabilitation, upgradation and improving the performance of National Transmission Dispatch Company (NTDC) that could save 2000-4000MW electricity in the country. According to the project plan, the APC consortium would make $3 billion investment in providing energy savers and streetlights at subsidise rates in the country. The country could save 1500-megawatt electricity by using efficient energy savers.