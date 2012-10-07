KARACHI - The Karachi Electric Supply Company (KESC) under its Social Investment Plan signed the 4th memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), to provide free of cost electricity to TCF schools, which is one of the leading non-profit organizations in the field of formal education for the less privileged children of Pakistan.

The memorandum was signed by Tabish Gauhar, CEO of KESC, and Ahsan M. Saleem, Founding Director TCF, under which KESC would bear 100 per cent cost of the electricity consumed by approximately 320 school units and TCF head office in Karachi.

In addition to the above, KESC would be working with TCF to provide meters to additional 46 schools units of TCF in Karachi. Estaes nationwide with an enrollment of 115,000 students, 52,000 of them are in Karachi. TCF encourages female enrollment and strives to maintain a 50 per cent female ratio in most of its campuses. About 8,800 jobs have been created in communities in which TCF operates.

Tabish Gauhar, CEO of KESC, said on the occasion that ‘KESC has emerged as one of the socially active and responsible corporate citizens of Karachi. Being an integral part of the city’s DNA, the aim of KESC’s Social Investment Plan is to reach out to the deserving, by supporting the social welfare, healthcare and educational institutions which are making a positive contribution in the society.

In our country where illiteracy is the root cause of poverty and there is a direct correlation between the average life expectancy at birth and the adult literacy rate.

Providing FREE Electricity to organizations serving humanity for no benefit of their own, would be a continuous exercise in the service of the under-privileged and needy. We are confident that our humble support to the TCF schools would go hand in hand with their endeavors to contribute towards enlightening the future of our coming generations’, he added. Ahsan M Saleem, founding member of TCF Board of Directors, said in his message: ‘The organization feels privileged to have partnered with KESC which is providing monetary relief to TCF schools, all geared towards providing quality education to the less privileged children of Pakistan’.

He also commented that valuable support from partners like KESC helps take our mission further to address the cause. This will go a long way to ensure a prosperous and enlightened Pakistan, he added.

KESC’s Social Investment Programme is aimed at extending relief to various healthcare and educational institutions serving the under-privileged and needy on purely humanitarian grounds.