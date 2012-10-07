LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif met Germany’s special representative for Pakistan and Afghanistan Dr Michael Coach, and other high-ranking officials of German Foreign Ministry, in Berlin Saturday, during which matters relating to mutual interest and further strengthening Pak-German relations came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the Punjab Chief Minister said the western world ought to formulate its policies, regarding the countries of the region, in the perspective of the present international scenario, and keeping in view the internal and external problems being faced by Pakistan.

He said the war against terrorism has deviated from its original objectives since a long time, due to which the target of establishing durable and stable democracy in Afghanistan could not be achieved. He stressed that the international community ought to play its role in removing the ongoing impasse in the region.

He said there is a dire need of adopting an alternative and purposeful approach for South Asia. Shahbaz pointed out that Pakistan has terribly suffered in the war against terrorism and it cannot bear any further loss. He reminded 40,000 innocent Pakistanis have laid down their lives as a result of their efforts to bring stability in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan needs assistance to combat its problems, because the worst economic situation of Pakistan and other related issues are due to the regional situation, especially the security condition prevailing in Afghanistan.