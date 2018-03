LAHORE - A total of 283 polling stations will cover the voters of NA-122 and PP-147 by-polls in the provincial capital on October 11, said Punjab Election Commission spokesman. The total number of registered voters in NA-122 is 347,762 of which 190,328 are male voters and 157,434 female voters. In PP-147, there are 77,729 male voters and 63,038 female voters.–STAFF REPORTER