LAHORE - Pakistan will start manufacturing locomotives at its Railways Risalpur Factory from next year, official sources stated.

At the outset, 50 locomotives will roll out every year, and for the purpose, the 23-year old factory is being up-graded at a cost of Rs 800 million.

Officials told The Nation that manufacturing of 220 locomotives will start in factory after completion of the upgradation phase.

They said the PC-1 for importing the parts of the 220 locomotives was in final stage. The 60 to 70 per cent manufacturing will complete at local level, they added.

Established in 1993 with collaboration of Japan at cost of more than Rs 2.2 billion, Risalpur Factory stopped assembling locomotives in 2008 due to overall deterioration in the Railways. However, it manufactured engines at small level last year. The factory spread on 251 acres and it was equipped for building diesel-electric locomotives, as well as electric locomotives with minor adjustments.

“The factory has capacity to manufacture 25 locomotives per year in single shift and 50 locomotives per year in double shift,” said the officials, adding apart from manufacturing new locomotives, the rehabilitation of locomotives would also continue in the factory. The Railways had been running a fleet of 512 locomotives in passenger and freight sectors from 1947 to early 80s when overall deterioration started in the department due to multiple factors. With every PR sector faced decline, the number of locatives also came down from above 500 to less than 100 till 2010. The situation was such a worst that Railways almost shut down its freight sector when Khawaja Saad Rafique held the charge of Minister in 2013.

Though the former government made locomotives purchase agreements with different international firms, the speedy procurement started in current tenure.

“Realising the overall situation, the current management has decided to fulfil locomotive demand of the Railways at domestic level and upgrade its state of the art factory,” said the officials, adding, it was the much desired step towards self-dependence.

The factory, according to the officials, will keep fulfil the Railways demand for engines once it was upgraded.

The current fleet of PR is comprising of 280 with around 80 fixed for freight operation. Another 55 locomotives General Electric company of 4000 HP will join the Railways between Jan 2017 and September 2017 but they are fixed for coal transportation. As many as 160 locomotives are non-functional and need overhauling and the Railways developed a plan for their fixing.

“The locomotive fleet of the Railways will comprise of 500 locomotives after four to five years,” said officials.