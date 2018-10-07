Share:

GUJRANWALA - Special judicial magistrate granted five days physical remand of three accused including former DG sports Pakistan over involvement in a corruption case. The FIA team produced the three accused including former DG sport Pakistan Akhtar Nawaz and Assistant Engineer Sarfraz in a court which sent them on five days physical remand. On the other hand, an FIA team arrested three accused including a proclaimed offender from Kamoke and Narowal. FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that notorious human trafficker and proclaimed offender Ali Hassan was involved in three cases.