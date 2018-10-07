Share:

OKARA - The district forest department, during the plantation campaign under Green Pakistan slogan, had planted 475000 saplings of various types including Keekar, Sheesham, Kachnar, Neem and Fikass across the district. District Forest Officer M Niaz said that the department was supplying free saplings to the private sectors for plantation in the urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, in village 23A/4L, a teenage boy, M Shuban, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan after being admonished by his parents. The Shabhore police handed over the dead body to the parents after completion of the legal proceedings.