PESHAWAR:- Muhammad Ahmad has set new national record in 50m Under-12 Breaststroke while Sindh was leading the medal table in the ongoing 23rd National Junior Age Group Swimming Championship here at Adil Khan Swimming Pool here on Saturday. Ahmad succeeded in breaking the old record of Aniq Anwar of Sindh who clocked 00.38.63sec during the 22nd edition in 2017 by recording new national record with the time 00.37.69sec and grabbed first gold medal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the 200m breaststroke Under-16 Zeeshan Abbas of Sindh won gold medal.